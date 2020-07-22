Public Safety July 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY POLICE

Firearm possession — Steven Leo Meyer, 59, was arrested Monday in the 3200 block of Knox Butte and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Church burglary — About 9:56 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 29000 block of Church Drive reported someone stole sound equipment from Oakville Church.

Reckless driving — About 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, Cecil Carl Cook, 64, of Washington state, was taken into custody and charged with DUII, reckless driving and resisting arrest after reportedly driving poorly on Interstate 5 and crashing into flower beds at the Love’s Truck Stop, Millersburg.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Hit and run — About 9:15 a.m. Monday, Faith Hodge, 18, was charged with hit and run after allegedly striking a vehicle at 18th and Main and leaving the scene of the accident. Cited and released.

