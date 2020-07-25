Public Safety July 25

Public Safety July 25

Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Solar panel — About 10:41 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 42000 block of Kingston Lyons Drive reported someone took a solar panel and antenna from a gate. Value: $200.

Missing skid steer — About 1:26 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 400 block of Russell Street, Lebanon, reported a skid steer and bucket valued at more than $16,000 was taken from the backyard of his residence.

Burglary — About 7:53 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 48000 block of Kingwood in Mill City reported that someone kicked in the door of a residence and took tools, meat and snowboarding gear valued at $1,230.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Debit card — About 11:34 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 1500 block of 41st Ave., reported someone took a debit card from their vehicle and had used it at several stores in town.

