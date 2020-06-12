Public Safety June 12

ALBANY POLICE
Weapon — About 3:19 a.m. Thursday, Brian Johnson, 36, of Albany, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a spring-assisted knife, after a traffic stop at Murder Creek and Century Drive. He was also cited for possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
Assault — Thomas Dean Fenn, 47, was arrested Wednesday in the 4000 block of Santiam Highway on warrants for fourth-degree assault and providing false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Stolen vehicle — About 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, Linn County assisted Oregon State Police in arresting Callen Mann, 28 of Eugene, northbound on I-5. Mann was charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Auto parts — About 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Oakville Road reported the theft of almost $800 in auto parts.
