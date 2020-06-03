Public Safety June 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Albany Police

Restricted weapon — About 10:45 p.m. Monday, Andrew Lane Johnson, 29, was cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a spring-assisted knife, in the4 500 block of Pacific Blvd. He was cited and released.

Linn County Sheriff

Assists hikers — About 3:534 p.m. Monday, a deputy reported assisting three hikers in the 51000 block of Canyon Creek Road, east of Sweet Home. Three hikers when they returned to their vehicle, they found it had a flat tire. Deputy gave them a ride to Sweet Home where they could make arrangements to have tire fixed. Car was left at trailhead overnight.

Assault — About 12:9 a.m. Tuesday, Christopher Walker, 51, of Idanha, was charged with fourth-degree assault, felony domestic strangulation and domestic menacing. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Sweet Home Police

Maced? — About 2:46 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1600 block of Main St. reported that a woman sprayed him with Mace for no reason. Will call back if female returns.

