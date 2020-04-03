Public Safety Log (April 3)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Window smashed — About 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 3700 block of Knox Butte Road reported that a window was broken out of caller’s vehicle. Window was valued at $300, but taken was caller’s ID and some cash.
Missing motorhome — About 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 42000 block of Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home, reported that a motor home had been stolen sometime in the last month. Last seen in the Albany area.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Vehicles entered — About 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, a caller on Linden Court reported that two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight and about $400 in items taken.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Trespassing — Around 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday, two people trying to camp outside of St. Mary's Church were reported to police by a church staff member for trespassing.
Bank fraud — Around 9:39 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman reported to police that a woman calling from an 800 number and claiming to be a member of the Key Bank Fraud Department got her account information and began withdrawing money from her checking account to an unknown Zelle account.
Vandalism — Around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday a man reported that the Sangha Jewel Zen Center at 2935 NW Circle Blvd. was vandalized, things were moved around or broken and that a flat of flowers was stolen.
Car damage - Around 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman reported that her vehicle was hit while it was parked on the street in front of her home on the 700 block of NW 35th Street. Her 2010 Toyota Corolla had damage along the driver's side.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Criminal mischief — From Thursday afternoon. Shihaily Doreen Santini, 30, of Albany, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. The state has filed a notice that it will seek an enhanced sentence in the case. Santini was also charged with probation violation in three cases.
