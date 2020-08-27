Public Safety Log (Aug. 27)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Fraud — At 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1000 block of S. 6th St., Harrisburg, reported someone attempted to charge $800 worth of items on their credit card. Transaction was caught and cancelled in time.

Recovered vehicle — At 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Salem was found in the 34000 block of Tennessee Road, Lebanon.

Vandalized vehicle — At 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 31000 block of Bryant Way, Albany, reported a vehicle was vandalized. Loss was estimated at $2,600.

Missing bikes — At 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 37000 block of KGAL Drive, Lebanon, reported three bicycles with a total value of $450, were missing from a storage shed. Last seen on Aug. 8.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assault — Christina Nicole Overturf of Albany was charged with felony fourth-degree asault. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Burglary — Shane William Casey, 43, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and attempted fourth-degree assault. The burglary allegedly occurred at Take-A-Ticket, 130 Montgomery St. N.E. in Albany, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

