Public Safety Log (Aug. 28)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Assault — On Monday around 6 p.m. on the 1600 block of Northwest Division Street, Daniel Ingle was charged with misdemeanor assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Ingle and a passenger allegedly followed two others to the address from Highway 34 after a road rage incident. Ingle is accused of hitting two men and grabbing a woman by her hair at the address before being hit by one of the men with a hammer in self defense.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Stalking — On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. on the 7400 block of Mountain View Drive, a woman reported her ex-husband, Waverly Ty Williams of McMinnville, for violating a protection order she had against him when he allegedly texted and left her voicemails.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Items stolen — About 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Road reported that a Mini Cooper was broken into and $650 in items taken.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Theft — About 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 2000 block of Ironwood reported about $675 worth of power tools had been taken from his vehicle.

Cougar, raccoons — About 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, a caller on 10th Ave., reported a cougar jumped out of the bushes and made growling noises at him and a friend. Officer checked, cougar turned out to be a family of raccoons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0