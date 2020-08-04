Public Safety Log (Aug. 4)

Criminal mischief — Sunday, 3300 block of Southwest Knollbrook Avenue. A woman reported damage to her Black Lives Matter sign. No suspect information was available.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Monday afternoon

Eludes – Brian Dale Blair Jr., 33, of Turner, was charged with two counts of felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), two counts of reckless driving and two counts of criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred in separate episodes on June 24 and July 26. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The prosecution has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.

Spitting on officers – Tyson Derek Boren, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, attempted assault of a public safety officer, attempted fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. The aggravated harassment charges come from Boren reportedly “propelling saliva” onto two different law enforcement officers.

Burglary, violating restraining orders – David Garth Brodie, 37, of Tangent, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, with the burglary taking place in the 2400 block of Oak Street Southeast in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case. In a separate case, Brodie was charged with five counts of contempt of court for violating a restraining order against a woman. That same woman was the accuser in the burglary case.

