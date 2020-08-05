Public Safety Log (Aug. 5)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing tools — At 7:40 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 600 block of River Road SE, Idanha, reported that a man who was doing work around a house allegedly fled to California with $300 worth of tools.

More missing tools — At 8:32 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 32000 block of Hinck Road, Tangent, reported that someone took about $950 worth of tools in the past week.

Vehicle damaged — At 12:19 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Jefferson Scio Drive, reported that while his 2008 GMC Yukon was parked at Green’s Bridge, someone broke out a passenger window and took his wallet, which contained $500 in cash, his Social Security card and tools.

Searching — At 3:43 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 41000 block of Marks Ridge Drive, Sweet Home. Joel Soto, 25, of Sweet Home, had allegedly discharged a firearm and pointed a weapon at the caller. Soto fled into nearby woods and deputies, including a canine, checked the area, but did not find Soto.

SWEET HOME POLICE