Public Safety Log (Aug. 6)

Public Safety Log (Aug. 6)

Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft — At 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 26000 block of Big Lake Road reported more than $1,000 worth of items taken from residence.

Theft — At 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 44000 block of Wiley Creek Drive, Sweet Home, reported someone took $300 worth of items from his home.

Water rescue — At 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Linn County deputies assisted with a water rescue on the Lane County side of the Willamette River at Harrisburg. All brought to safety.

