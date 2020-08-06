Public Safety Log (Aug. 6)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft — At 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 26000 block of Big Lake Road reported more than $1,000 worth of items taken from residence.

Theft — At 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 44000 block of Wiley Creek Drive, Sweet Home, reported someone took $300 worth of items from his home.

Water rescue — At 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Linn County deputies assisted with a water rescue on the Lane County side of the Willamette River at Harrisburg. All brought to safety.

