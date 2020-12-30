Public Safety Log (Dec. 31)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

PayPal issue — About 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 38000 block of Scravel Hill Road reported someone used their PayPal account to buy a sweatshirt from Coach for $134.

Missing checks — About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 43000 block of McDowell Creek Drive, Lebanon, reported someone took checks totaling $31,000.

Missing tools — About 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 38000 block of River Drive, Lebanon, reported about $300 in tools were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assaulting an officer — From Tuesday afternoon. David Lee Oviatt, 40, of Foster was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.

Assaulting an officer — From Wednesday afternoon. Paul Wayne Ward, 30, of Albany was charged with assaulting a public safety officer. The crime allegedly occurred on Dec. 22, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen vehicle — 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block Northwest Ninth Street. A 2011 Toyota Yaris was reported stolen from a business complex parking lot. The vehicle was valued at $5,000. The keys were left in the ignition.

