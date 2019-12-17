Public Safety Log (Dec. 17)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen RING — 7:56 a.m. Sunday, 3200 block Salem Ave. NE, Albany. A caller reported the theft of a RING doorbell system valued at $200 from a trailer sometime between Dec. 11 and 15.
Child in car — 11 a.m. Sunday, 3700 block Knox Butte Road E, Albany. A caller reported a 2-year-old child locked inside a car by accident. AA Towing responded and unlocked the vehicle.
Punchy — 5 p.m. Sunday, 33000 block Highway 34, near Albany. A caller reported that a man walked into a store and punched another man as he exited. A fight ensued, resulting in damaged merchandise. Craig Shivley, 21, was charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief. The victim sustained minor injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Building damaged — 4:24 p.m. Friday, 1500 block Main St. A caller reported that someone had driven into the former American Family Video building. Louis James Ennis, 77, was charged with DUII and reckless driving.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Theft — Patrick Richard Devine of Jefferson was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly occurred on Oct. 28, and the items stolen were a bicycle and jewelry. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Joshua Clinton Edwards, 30, of Wilsonville, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 24, and the vehicle taken was a 2013 Ford Escape. The APD was the investigating agency.