Public Safety Log (Dec. 19)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Aggressive driver — 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block NE Santiam Blvd., Mill City. A deputy saw a Porsche pass four vehicles, including his vehicle and a 53-foot-long semi. The Porsche's driver was warned for aggressive driving.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Fraud — 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block 23rd Ave. A caller reported the unlawful use of his credit card and a resulting charge of about $500.
Stolen pistol — 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block 7th Ave. A caller reported an overnight vehicle break-in that resulted in the loss of a pistol valued at about $1,200.
You have free articles remaining.
Forgery — 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block Main St. Crystal Dawn Strickland, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree forgery and first-degree theft. Strickland was booked and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Robbery trial set — From Tuesday afternoon. Carlos Carlos Rosales-Ochoa, 35, of Salem, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 17. Rosales-Ochoa is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
Elude — From Tuesday afternoon. Taylor James Munson, 25, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Identity theft — From Wednesday afternoon. James David Hackworth, 22, of Sweet Home, was charged with five counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in September, and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Forgery — From Wednesday afternoon. Austin Ryan Richards, 26, of Sweet Home, was charged with first-degree forgery. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 11 and the SHPD investigated the case.