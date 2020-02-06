Public Safety Log (Feb. 6)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing groceries — 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, 31000 block North Lake Creek, Tangent. A caller reported $285 in groceries missing from her vehicle.
SCIO FIRE
Carport fire — 6:57 p.m. Tuesday, 39000 block Highway 226. Two Honda cars, one a 2012 model and another that wasn't running, were totaled when a fire broke out in one of the vehicle's engine compartments while parked in a carport. Thirteen members of the Scio Fire District responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown. Residents were at home, but no injuries were reported. Stayton Fire assisted with the call.
You have free articles remaining.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Heroin dealing — Chance Daniel Holley of Sweet Home was charged with delivery and possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Holley was charged with possession of heroin from a July incident.
Heroin dealing — James Leroy Jiminez Salvador Jr., 28, of Sweet Home, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Harassment — Shihaily Doreen Santini, 29, of Albany, was charged with aggravated harassment, attempted assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and providing false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. Santini also was charged in a separate case with second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.