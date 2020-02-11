Public Safety Log (Feb. 11)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Laundry brawl — 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, 908 NW Kings Blvd. Officers responded to a report of a fight at the Kings Boulevard Laundromat. The officers determined that a man who was inside the laundry with his dog was attacked by another man who yelled and cursed at him, threw punches and kicked the dog in the snout. The attacker also threw an avocado that hit a female bystander in the face. After searching the area, officers arrested Lonny Michael Smith, 43, of Corvallis on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and second-degree animal abuse.

Hungry car prowler — 2:20 a.m. Friday, 1334 NW Ninth St. A man called police from the Extra Mile Chevron station and reported that a 3½-foot-tall male in a gray hoodie had entered his vehicle, sat down in the driver’s seat and was attempting to eat his food. John Wayne Stanley, 45, was arrested on charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.