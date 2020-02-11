Public Safety Log (Feb. 11)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Laundry brawl — 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, 908 NW Kings Blvd. Officers responded to a report of a fight at the Kings Boulevard Laundromat. The officers determined that a man who was inside the laundry with his dog was attacked by another man who yelled and cursed at him, threw punches and kicked the dog in the snout. The attacker also threw an avocado that hit a female bystander in the face. After searching the area, officers arrested Lonny Michael Smith, 43, of Corvallis on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and second-degree animal abuse.
Hungry car prowler — 2:20 a.m. Friday, 1334 NW Ninth St. A man called police from the Extra Mile Chevron station and reported that a 3½-foot-tall male in a gray hoodie had entered his vehicle, sat down in the driver’s seat and was attempting to eat his food. John Wayne Stanley, 45, was arrested on charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Stuck on the tracks — 8:40 p.m. Friday, SW Sixth Street at Western Boulevard. An officer on patrol came across a Honda Odyssey that was stuck on the railroad tracks just north of Western Boulevard on Sixth Street. The driver said she was driving east on Western and attempted to turn left on Sixth but didn’t see the railroad tracks and turned onto the tracks instead of the street. The driver was not impaired, and her husband drove the vehicle home after a tow truck pulled it off the tracks.
Theft — 12:24 a.m. Sunday, 1480 SW Third St. A guest at the Budget Inn reported he had been robbed. The man told an officer he had brought a female transient to his motel room, and she stole $980 in cash and left while he was in the bathroom. The woman was described as a white female, 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with platinum blond hair who gave her name as Sue. The woman was not immediately located.
ALBANY POLICE
You have free articles remaining.
Child neglect — midnight Saturday, 1400 block Center St. Jacob Bias, 25, was charged with second-degree child neglect after neighbors reported hearing a child screaming. Officers found a 2-year-old girl in a stroller in the rain. Bias was in a nearby driveway. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Assault — Saturday, 1900 block Marion St. Ashley Elizabeth Randle, 34, was charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly striking another female member of the household. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Public indecency — Sunday, boat ramp, Takena Landing. Katherine De Monnin, 22, of Corvallis, and Matthew Hogan, 26, of Portland, were charged with public indecency in a van.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 9:45 p.m. Feb. 2, Northeast Circle Boulevard at Highway 20. A deputy responded to a crash on Circle Boulevard just west of Highway 20, where a 2009 Infiniti G37 sedan heading east failed to negotiate a curve and ran into a westbound 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. Six patients were taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Infiniti, Saul Lopez-Arellano, 23, of Woodburn, was arrested on a charge of drunken driving and six counts each of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment. His blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.18%.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Traffic troubles — 2:10 p.m. Friday, area of Clark Mill Road and Main St. Donald Glenne Rodgers, 56, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct after allegedly riding a furniture dolly in the street. He was booked, cited and released.