Public Safety Log (Jan. 14)

Police Log

ALBANY POLICE

Attempted assault — At 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Lacey Edmiston, 27, was charged with attempted assault on a police officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal mischief and reckless driving after reportedly hitting a curb with her vehicle and passing out in the YMCA parking lot. When officers arrived, Edmiston allegedly kicked at them and grabbed an officer’s fingers and twisted them. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Menacing — At 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jose Morales, 37, of Mondata, California, was cited for menacing after allegedly brandishing a knife/machete during an incident a fueling station in the 33000 block of Highway 34.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes trial scheduled — From Tuesday morning. Alanna Nicole Partin of Sweet Home, now charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a five-day jury trial starting on Jan. 3, 2022. Partin also was arraigned on an indictment with slightly different accusations than the original charging document. Partin has several other open criminal cases in Linn County.

Sex crimes plea — From Tuesday morning. Fernando Josue Lopez of Albany pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree sex abuse in a case investigated by the Albany Police Department. Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful use of a weapon — From Tuesday morning. Joseph Shelby Sielaff, 47, of Philomath, was charged with menacing and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 18, and the Corvallis Police Department investigated the case. The weapons listed on the charging document were a knife and a wrench.

Criminal mistreatment — From Tuesday morning. Tiffany Alyssa Ann Wolff, 35, of Corvallis, was charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment. The crime allegedly occurred on Dec. 8 and the Corvallis Police Department investigated the case.

— Mid-Valley Media

