Public Safety Log (Jan. 6)

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Animal abuse plea scheduled — From Tuesday morning. Junhyeok Jeong, 25, charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, and two counts of first-degree animal abuse, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 21. Jeong reportedly kicked his Daschund puppy to death, according to the Corvallis Police Department, which investigated the case.
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Tuesday afternoon. Connie Rose Briscoe, 31, of Corvallis, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing (domestic violence) and attempted fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). She pleaded not guilty. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the CPD was the investigating agency.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Recovered pickup — 5:13 p.m. Sunday, 7200 block N.W. Council Tree Lane, Corvallis. A 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup, reported as stolen, and taken sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29, was recovered.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Tuesday afternoon. John Clark Cole, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Both of the charges were labeled domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. Cole also was arraigned for a probation violation regarding a prior domestic violence case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle recovered — About 11:57 a.m. Monday, a deputy recovered a stolen vehicle and a suspect was arrested in the 42000 block of Fish Hatchery Drive, Scio.
Rifle found — About 3:09 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 29000 block of Liberty Road, Sweet Home, reported finding a rifle. It was placed in the found property locker.
SWEET HOME POLICE
ID issues — About 2:52 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1800 block of Fir St., reported someone has been using her personal information for an online loan service.