Public Safety Log (Jan. 6)

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Animal abuse plea scheduled — From Tuesday morning. Junhyeok Jeong, 25, charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, and two counts of first-degree animal abuse, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 21. Jeong reportedly kicked his Daschund puppy to death, according to the Corvallis Police Department, which investigated the case.

Unlawful use of a weapon — From Tuesday afternoon. Connie Rose Briscoe, 31, of Corvallis, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing (domestic violence) and attempted fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). She pleaded not guilty. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the CPD was the investigating agency.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Recovered pickup — 5:13 p.m. Sunday, 7200 block N.W. Council Tree Lane, Corvallis. A 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup, reported as stolen, and taken sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29, was recovered.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT