Public Safety Log (Jan. 28)

Hoping for contact — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 700 block Southwest Chickadee Street. A man reported that an unknown motorist had run into his black 2016 Mazda 3, causing an estimated $800 worth of damage to the bumper. The unidentified motorist left a note with a phone number on it, but rain had made the note illegible. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Police Department at 541-766-6924.

Computer security scam — 4:40 p.m. Friday, 6300 block Southwest Grand Oaks Drive. A woman reported she received a phone call from a man claiming to work for Microsoft who told her she needed to renew her Microsoft security protection. She gave the caller remote access to her computer, along with her debit card, credit card and bank account information. Then, at the caller’s instruction, she went to Walmart, bought two $500 gift cards and gave the access codes to the caller, allegedly to pay for the security update. After someone at her bank told her she was being scammed, the bank attempted to cancel the transactions.