Public Safety Log (Jan. 28)

ALBANY POLICE
Burger burglary — A burglary at Burger Queen, 1002 Queen Ave., that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:11 a.m. Friday was reported Saturday. Video shows a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt broke window in the drive-up and entered the building. Some $2,400 was taken.
Weapons charge — About 9:14 p.m. Friday, Daniel Lopez, 47, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a spring-loaded knife in the 3500 block of David Ave. NE.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Failure to report — About 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Ricky Lambert, 28, of Albany, was charged with failure to report an accident after reportedly failing to negotiate a curve in the 38000 block of Jefferson Scio Road. The 2009 Subaru he was driving went off the road, traveled about 700 feet into a field and rolled three times.
Break-in — About 2 p.m. Sunday, it was reported that Crawfordsville school had been broken into, but it appeared nothing had been taken. Items had been thrown on the ground and counter tops.
You have free articles remaining.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Smash and grab — 11:35 a.m. Friday, 2000 block Northwest Harrison Boulevard. A man reported someone broke a window overnight in his 2016 Toyota Forerunner and stole a JBL stereo speaker from the vehicle. The value of the damage and stolen property was estimated at $650.
Hoping for contact — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 700 block Southwest Chickadee Street. A man reported that an unknown motorist had run into his black 2016 Mazda 3, causing an estimated $800 worth of damage to the bumper. The unidentified motorist left a note with a phone number on it, but rain had made the note illegible. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Police Department at 541-766-6924.
Computer security scam — 4:40 p.m. Friday, 6300 block Southwest Grand Oaks Drive. A woman reported she received a phone call from a man claiming to work for Microsoft who told her she needed to renew her Microsoft security protection. She gave the caller remote access to her computer, along with her debit card, credit card and bank account information. Then, at the caller’s instruction, she went to Walmart, bought two $500 gift cards and gave the access codes to the caller, allegedly to pay for the security update. After someone at her bank told her she was being scammed, the bank attempted to cancel the transactions.
Stolen bike — 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 200 block Northwest 15th Street. An officer responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Northwest 15th Street, where a man said someone had stolen his bicycle from the hallway of his apartment complex overnight. The bike is described as a black men’s Specialized Rockhopper and is valued at $1,200.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Office damaged — About 5:40 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main St. reported that a window and glass door had been broken overnight. Damage was about $600.
Menacing — About 7:28 p.m. Saturday, Timothy Matthew Cook, 26, was arrested on a Linn County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and pointing a firearm at another and reckless endangering in the 1000 block of Main St. The incident reportedly occurred several months ago in a parking lot.