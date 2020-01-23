Public Safety Log (Jan. 23)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing tools — 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block S. 6th St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of $300 in tools from a Jobox in the back of a pickup truck.

Missing equipment — 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block W. 1st St., Halsey. A caller reported that an estimated $60,000 in equipment, including a forklift and accessories for a crane, has gone missing.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen van — 8:20 p.m. Saturday, 600 block S. 19th St., Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to take a report of a van stolen from behind a shop. The vehicle is described as a 2004 Chevrolet work van with Oregon license plate 104EQA.

Slipping and sliding — 6:43 a.m. Friday, 30900 block Bellfountain Road, Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to investigate reports of multiple vehicles in the ditch along Bellfountain Road near milepost 4. The deputy found there had been three separate single-vehicle crashes due to icy conditions. There were no injuries in crashes involving a 2007 Toyota Camry sedan and a 2005 Honda Civic sedan. No information was available on the third vehicle.

SWEET HOME POLICE