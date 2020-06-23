Public Safety Log (June 23)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex abuse – From Friday. Fernando Josue Lopes, 27, of Albany, was charged with second-degree sex abuse. The crime allegedly occurred between March and August 2019 and was investigated by the Albany Police Department. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. In a separate case, Lopes was charged with probation violation. The original charge in the probation violation was a second-degree sex abuse case from 2018. The victim was the same girl listed on court paperwork as the teen in the new sex crimes case. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lopes was employed as a youth leader for the Albany Boys & Girls Club, and the victim was one of the students he mentored. Per terms of his probation, Lopez was prohibited from having contact with her.