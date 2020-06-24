Public Safety Log (June 24)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Disorderly conduct – 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 700 block N.W. Kings Boulevard. Jon Tilles, 58, of Philomath, was issued a trespass notice from a business after he was acting belligerent inside the store and was asked to leave numerous times by employees. He refused to leave until police arrived. At about 11 a.m., Tilles was laying in the road blocking a Corvallis Transportation System bus in the 200 block of Kings. He continued to impede the bus until he was located and contacted by officers in the 1500 block of N.W. Monroe Avenue. He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, as well as aggravated harassment, for spitting in the face of an officer.