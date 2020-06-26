Public Safety Log (June 26)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Elude – 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block S.W. Brooklane Drive. CPD was notified by the Philomath Police Department that a speeding motorcycle took off and refused to stop. Officers located the motorcycle near 26th Street and Brooklane where it took off again and went a short distance before the vehicle fell over. The rider, Christopher Hanson, 29, of Albany, was arrested on charges of felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Arson case plea set – From Thursday morning. Joshua Michael Eastman, 21, accused of second-degree arson and other crimes connected to a fire at the Albany Burgerville on April 30, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on July 15.