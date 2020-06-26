Public Safety Log (June 26)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Elude – 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block S.W. Brooklane Drive. CPD was notified by the Philomath Police Department that a speeding motorcycle took off and refused to stop. Officers located the motorcycle near 26th Street and Brooklane where it took off again and went a short distance before the vehicle fell over. The rider, Christopher Hanson, 29, of Albany, was arrested on charges of felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson case plea set – From Thursday morning. Joshua Michael Eastman, 21, accused of second-degree arson and other crimes connected to a fire at the Albany Burgerville on April 30, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on July 15.
Burglary – From Thursday afternoon. Jasmine Cama Hutchins, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 14 in the 37700 block of River Drive in Lebanon, and the case was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. In a second case, Hutchins was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday in the 4200 block of Santiam Highway SE in Albany, and the APD was the investigating agency. In a third case, Hutchins was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of failure to appear.
Heroin delivery – From Thursday afternoon. Karoline Marie McKnight, 28, of Albany was charged with delivery of heroin. The crime allegedly occurred on April 19 and was investigated by the APD.
Aggravated harassment – From Thursday afternoon. Amber Jolyn Mowdy, 38, of Albany, was charged with aggravated harassment and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the APD investigated the case. The aggravated harassment charge stems from Mowdy reportedly spitting on a public safety worker. In a second case, Mowdy was charged with possession of methamphetamine. In a third case, she was indicted on charges of aggravated harassment and felony first-degree failure to appear.
Aggravated harassment – From Thursday afternoon. Michelle Ann Nazar, 52, of Klamath Falls was charged with aggravated harassment, attempted aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the APD investigated the case. The aggravated harassment charge stems from Nazar reportedly spitting on a public safety worker.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Reckless driving — 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, Zakery Lyttle, 20, was cited for reckless driving after allegedly driving too fast on Quartzville Road, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into trees. Two passengers were injured. One passenger, Tryston Allen, 20, was cited and released for failure to appear.
DUII — 1:07 a.m. Thursday, Paul Michael Johnson, 50, was charged with DUII and reckless driving in the 2800 block of Old Salem Road, Albany. He was arrested on a Washington State warrant for failing to report as a sex offender. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Broken window — 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1000 block of Main St. reported a window valued at $500 was broken with a rock. Likely a rock thrown up by a passing vehicle.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!