Public Safety Log (June 3)

Albany Police
Restricted weapon — About 10:45 p.m. Monday, Andrew Lane Johnson, 29, was cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a spring-assisted knife, in the4 500 block of Pacific Blvd. He was cited and released.
Linn County Sheriff
Assists hikers — About 3:534 p.m. Monday, a deputy reported assisting three hikers in the 51000 block of Canyon Creek Road, east of Sweet Home. Three hikers when they returned to their vehicle, they found it had a flat tire. Deputy gave them a ride to Sweet Home where they could make arrangements to have tire fixed. Car was left at trailhead overnight.
Assault — About 12:9 a.m. Tuesday, Christopher Walker, 51, of Idanha, was charged with fourth-degree assault, felony domestic strangulation and domestic menacing. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Sweet Home Police
Maced? — About 2:46 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1600 block of Main St. reported that a woman sprayed him with Mace for no reason. Will call back if female returns.
