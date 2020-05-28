Public Safety Log (May 28)

SWEET HOME POLICE

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Theft, vandalism, public indecency – From Wednesday afternoon. James Joseph Matney, 50, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a 1958 voters pamphlet from Linn County on May 14. In a second case, Matney was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and the crimes allegedly occurred on May 4. One of the acts of vandalism reported happened at Whitaker Paint. In a third case, Matney was charged with a single count of first-degree criminal mischief for an incident that allegedly occurred on May 4. In a fourth case, Matney was charged with two counts of public indecency and one count of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and the crimes allegedly occurred on May 1. One of the charges of public indecency reportedly occurred at Monteith Riverpark and the other occurred at Willamette Community Bank. In a fifth case, Matney was charged with public indecency for an incident that allegedly occurred on May 16. In a sixth case, he also was charged with public indecency for an incident on Tuesday. The Albany Police Department investigated the cases.