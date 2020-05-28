Public Safety Log (May 28)

ALBANY POLICE
Assault — Tuesday, Cody Donald McCoy, 30, was charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly biting and striking a female relative in the 400 block of Nebergall Loop. He reportedly had been drinking heavily. He was cited and released.
Public indecency — Tuesday, Nikita Andreevich Kornilov, 8, was charged with third-degree sex abuse after allegedly grabbing an 18-year-old woman who was walking in an Albany park. He was also charged with public indecency in an incident Monday in which he allegedly exposed himself to another woman in Albany. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — About 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 400 block of Territorial St., Harrisburg, reported a burglary with a loss of more than $7,000.
Trespassing — About 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, Julia Treisch, 32, was taken into custody and lodged at the Linn County Jail on charges of trespassing, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, theft and resisting arrest in the 200 block of Russell St., Lebanon.
Debit fraud — About 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 38000 block of Mountain Home Drive, Lebanon, reported someone had been using his debit card at several locations in the community.
Assault — About 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, James Heaberlin, 25, was charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly causing a disturbance at a gas station in the 33000 block of Highway 34. He was also charged with parole violation and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stop calling — About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sweet Home Police contacted a man who reportedly had called Sweet Home dispatch 13 times that day with non-police related issues. The man was heavily intoxicated and advised to quit making such calls.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Elude – From Tuesday afternoon. Dakotah Lane Hodson, 22, was charged with felony attempt to elude, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Theft, vandalism, public indecency – From Wednesday afternoon. James Joseph Matney, 50, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a 1958 voters pamphlet from Linn County on May 14. In a second case, Matney was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and the crimes allegedly occurred on May 4. One of the acts of vandalism reported happened at Whitaker Paint. In a third case, Matney was charged with a single count of first-degree criminal mischief for an incident that allegedly occurred on May 4. In a fourth case, Matney was charged with two counts of public indecency and one count of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and the crimes allegedly occurred on May 1. One of the charges of public indecency reportedly occurred at Monteith Riverpark and the other occurred at Willamette Community Bank. In a fifth case, Matney was charged with public indecency for an incident that allegedly occurred on May 16. In a sixth case, he also was charged with public indecency for an incident on Tuesday. The Albany Police Department investigated the cases.
Domestic assault – Lee Edward Sledge, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the APD investigated the case.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Canoe, kayak theft – 9:54 a.m. May 21, 28100 block Engram Island Road, near Monroe. A resident reported the theft of a kayak and canoe. The watercraft were valued at approximately $1,300.
100 mph speeder – 4:58 p.m. May 21, 21400 block Highway 20, near Blodgett. A deputy stopped a Honda Accord after it passed multiple vehicles at 112 mph in a 55 mph area that was a non-passing zone. Micahel Paul Prantsevich, 18, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangering and was issued multiple citations for traffic violations. Oregon State Police also arrived and cited Pransevich and his passenger, Joseph Sergey Prantsevich, 19, of Portland, for multiple wildlife violations not associated with the traffic stop.
Meth, mushrooms – 12:21 a.m. Friday, Highway 99W near Bruce Road. A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding and found that the driver, Michael James Hogan, 53, of Eugene, had a warrant out of Lane County for failure to appear. During a search of Hogan, the deputy located methamphetamine, $4,120 and packaging material. During a search of the vehicle, a substantial amount of psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine were located. Additional packaging material and a digital scale were located. The front seat passenger, Timothy Emra, 43, of Eugene, had $1,100 cash and meth on him, as well. Hogan was arrested on charges of possession/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance schedule I, delivery of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Emra was arrested and charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and was taken to the Lane County Jail on a parole violation detainer.
Car vs. motorcycle crash – 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Highway 20 and Granger Avenue, near Corvallis. A Kawasaki motorcycle was making a left turn to proceed east on Highway 20 from Granger Avenue when it was struck by a Honda Civic traveling westbound. The rider of the motorcycle was thrown and rolled into the car’s windshield before landing on the ground. Leah Jasmine Vera, 24, of Albany, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for her injuries.
