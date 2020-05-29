Public Safety Log (May 29)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing jewelry — About 2:38 p.m. Wednesday a caller in the 42000 block of McDowell Creek Drive, Lebanon, reported the theft of $100,000 in jewelry.

ALBANY POLICE

Assault — Wednesday, Jared Daniel Larsen, 40, was charged with multiple counts of strangulation, assault IV and criminal mistreatment. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Elude — From Thursday afternoon. Josey Wayne Cade, 38, of Stayton, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), possession of heroin, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Plea set — From Thursday morning. Shawn Lee Schmock of Lincoln City was scheduled for a plea and sentence hearing on June 4. Schmock is charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct regarding an incident that occurred on April 19 in the 200 block of S.W. Second Street in Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0