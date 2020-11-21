Public Safety Log (Nov. 21)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft — About 10:37 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 6600 block of Columbus Street Southeast, Albany, reported $418 worth of items stolen from residence.

Vehicle break-in — About 11:36 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 23000 block of Peoria Road, Harrisburg, reported more than $1,300 had been charged to their credit card.

Downed plane — About 12:52 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 46000 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive reported his plane had mechanical problems and he landed safely in a farm field. There were no injuries. Plane owner made arrangements with property owner.

Fraud — About 1:35 p.m. a caller in the 38000 block of Gilkey Road, Scio, reported she found two transactions on her PayPal account that she had not made. One was for $1,980 and the other was for $499.99.

Fallen tree — About 5:40 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 28000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Sweet Home, reported that a tree about 3 feet in diameter had fallen over the road near Berlin Road.

