Public Safety Log (Oct. 22)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Domestic violence — At 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, on the 200 block of southeast Chapman Place, James Cleveland was accused of punching his girlfriend in the face multiple times, breaking her dentures, cutting her lip and bruising her face and was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Hit and run — At 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 3855 NE Highway 20 deputies responded to a report of a red sedan that drove through a field and hit a chain link fence surrounding the Waldorf School. The person was not found.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes trial scheduled — From Monday afternoon. Ricardo Valente Cortes-Soria of Albany, charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting on May 25. He also pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on Monday.
Sex crimes plea — From Tuesday morning. Jack Stewart of Albany pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse. He was initially charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse in a case investigated by the Albany Police Department. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.
Strangulation — From Wednesday afternoon. Justin Douglas Nason, 29, of Madras, was charged with two counts of strangulation (domestic violence), felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), interference with making a report and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 21 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
ALBANY POLICE
Pursuit, crash — 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Grand Prairie Road at Three Lakes Road. A dark blue Volkswagen Jetta fled from Oregon State Police on Interstate 5, getting off in Albany, then fled from APD officers. An officer later found the vehicle rolled over off the road, and contacted a man and woman nearby. Anthony Winn, 29, of Albany, was arrested on charges of felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
