Public Safety Log (Oct. 22)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Domestic violence — At 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, on the 200 block of southeast Chapman Place, James Cleveland was accused of punching his girlfriend in the face multiple times, breaking her dentures, cutting her lip and bruising her face and was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Hit and run — At 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 3855 NE Highway 20 deputies responded to a report of a red sedan that drove through a field and hit a chain link fence surrounding the Waldorf School. The person was not found.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes trial scheduled — From Monday afternoon. Ricardo Valente Cortes-Soria of Albany, charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting on May 25. He also pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on Monday.

Sex crimes plea — From Tuesday morning. Jack Stewart of Albany pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse. He was initially charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse in a case investigated by the Albany Police Department. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.