Public Safety Log (Sept. 3)

ALBANY POLICE

Tires stolen — At 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 2700 block of Pacific Blvd. reported that all four tires had been stolen off the NAPA Auto Parts store delivery vehicle sometime overnight.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing generator — At 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 29000 block of Highway 34 reported that a Predator brand generator valued at $500 had been taken from a farm field. The generator had not been secured.

Missing statue — At 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 500 block of Scravel Hill Road reported that a concrete statue of a lion had been taken from a church.

Missing compactor — At 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, a caller on West First Street, Halsey, reported a soil compactor valued at $2,800 was taken from a truck while driver was having lunch.

Credit card issue — At 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 34000 block of Powell Hill Loop, Shedd, reported his vehicle was broken into sometime between Saturday and Monday and his wallet, ID, credit cards, and more than $100 in cash were taken. Also, some $2,000 in charges had been made on his credit card.