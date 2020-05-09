Public Safety May 9

ALBANY POLICE
Assault — About 9:17 p.m. Thursday, a 48-year-old man in the 500 block of Montanya Place SW reported being assaulted. Brandon Gene Ruark-Martin, 29, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and strangulation. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Property damaged — About 8:18 a.m. Thursday, a non-injury accident was reported on private property in the 6400 block of Old Salem Road. Damage was estimated at $2,500.
Texting troubles — About 10 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 38000 block of Garden Drive, Scio, reported that a juvenile has been receiving numerous expletive text messages from an unknown person. Caller was advised to block the telephone number.
Stolen vehicle — Abougt 9:16 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 35000 block of Kennel Road/Spicer Drive reported his 1997 Ford Ranger with Harley Davidson stickers on it was taken about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Neighbor reported seeing someone enter and take the vehicle.
