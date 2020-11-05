Public Safety Nov. 5

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Laser light — About 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 35000 block of Riverside Drive, Albany, reported that someone was pointing a green laser light at passing vehicles. Unable to locate suspect.

ALBANY POLICE

Credit card — About 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1600 block of Water Avenue Northeast reported someone had used his credit card without his permission sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Theft — About 2:53 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of stolen tools from a residence under construction at 5525 NW Crescent Valley Dr.

