Public Safety Oct. 14

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing motorcycle — About 9 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 41000 block of Shindler Bridge Drive, Scio, reported that a motocross motorcycle valued at $5,000 had been taken from a carport overnight.

Catalytic converter — About 10:47 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 4000 block of Old Salem Road reported that a catalytic converter was taken off a city vehicle while it was parked at City Hall.

Burglary — About 11:31 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Knox Butte Road reported that more than $1,000 worth of items were taken from a residence and there appeared to be an attempt to take a motor vehicle.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing tools — About 10 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 2000 block of Harding Street reported that tools were taken from a construction site over the weekend. Loss value not yet known.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0