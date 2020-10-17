Public Safety Oct. 17

Linn County Sheriff

Missing tools — About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 37000 block of Weirich Drive, Lebanon, reported someone entered a locked trailer and stole tools. A list is being compiled.

Credit cards — At 1:34 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 28000 block of Fern Ridge, Sweet Home, reported fraudulent use of a credit card. At 2:33 p.m., a caller in the 30000 block of Diamond Hill, Harrisburg, reported receiving a credit card he had not ordered. Issue under investigation.

Wood splitter — About 2:40 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 36000 block of KGAL Drive, Lebanon, reported a wood splitter valued at $2,650 had been stolen from a barn.

Missing trailer — At 8:10 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 3700 block of Knox Butte Road, Albany, reported a stock trailer valued at $10,000 had been taken from the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

