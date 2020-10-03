 Skip to main content
Public Safety Oct. 3

Public Safety Oct. 3

Police Log

Linn County Sheriff

Fraud — At 8:17 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 26000 block of Gap Road, Brownsville, reported that someone had attempted to use victim’s name and Social Security number to obtain unemployment benefits.

Stolen equipment — At 2:24 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 36000 block of Highway 34, Lebanon, reported that a cutting torch and tanks valued at $3,000 were missing from shop.

Burglary thwarted — About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 33000 block of Dever Conner Drive, Albany, reported coming home to find a 20-to-30-year-old man in their house. Man was described as being about 5’7” tall, with slender build. Believed to be driving a white pickup.

