Public Safety Oct. 7

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Too clean? — About 7:24 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 33000 block of Highway 228, Halsey, reported that a female client was taking “numerous showers at the motel …" A deputy contacted the female and was told the showers in the motel did not have enough hot water, so she would rent a shower as necessary.

Missing generator — About 10:38 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 56000 block of Blowout Road, Idanha, reported that a generator was stolen from the South Shore Campground during the evacuation period.

Credit card — About 11:51 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of 6th St., Lebanon, reported fraudulent use of a credit card of about $4,000.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Moving bed — About 1:11 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 800 block of Long St. reported there may be someone outside her motel room and possibly inside since her bed keeps moving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0