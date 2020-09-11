Public Safety Sept. 11

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing firearms — About 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 41000 block of Kingston Jordan Highway reported the theft of firearms from an unlocked vehicle.

Vehicle issues — About 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 38000 block of SW 6th Ave., Scio, reported a vehicle stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle was recovered about 10:30 a.m.

Burglary — About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 41000 block of Ridge Drive, Scio, reported that their home had been broken into and almost $5,000 in items taken. Residents are a firefighter who was on duty and his wife, who had been evacuated to Salem at time of burglary.