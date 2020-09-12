Public Safety Sept. 12

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scam? — About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a caller at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center reported someone was trying to scam evacuees into paying parking fees.
Burglary — About 10:44 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 49000 block of Kingwood Ave., Mill City, reported that guns, jewelry and computers had been taken from their home. Total value of more than $5,000.
Theft — About 11:40 a.m., a caller in the 44000 block of West McCully Mtn. Drive, Lyons, reported a generator and leaf blower valued at $900 were missing.
Power poles — Acbout 3:31 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 42000 block of Island Inn Drive, Lebanon, reported 28 power poles valued at $2,000 were stolen.
BBQ stolen — About 6:55 p.m. Thursday, a caller on 3rd St., Halsey, reported a Traeger grill valued at $500 was missing.
