Public Safety Sept. 13

Linn County Sheriff

Missing trailer — About 12 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 25000 block of Brush Creek Road, Sweet Home, reported a 20-foot trailer valued at $5,000 was missing.

Marina thefts — Several items including an amplifier valued at $1,000, a stereo face plate valued at $200, and a $200 key were taken from the marina on Foster Reservoir about 2 p.m. Friday. Also a $700 boat cover was damaged.

Generator stolen — About 4:50 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 3700 block of Knox Butte Road, Albany, reported that a 2000 watt Honda generator had been taken from the open bed of his pickup parked at the Linn County Fairgrounds. No damage to truck.

