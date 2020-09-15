Public Safety Sept. 15

Reckless driving — About 6:22 p.m. Sunday, Daniel Perez-Castro, 25, was charged with reckless driving after his vehicle was clocked at 102 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 35000 block of Highway 34 near Steckley Road.

Menacing — About 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Wesley Matney, 53, was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct at 489 Water Ave. NW, after allegedly threatening people with a knife. He was cited at the Linn County Jail.

Weapons charges — Sunday, Tony Delose Adams, 52, and Daniel James Williams, 24, both from Washington state, were charged with being felons in possession of a weapon after officers stopped the 1991 Honda Accord they were riding in on Chicago Street. Adams also had a warrant that included a charge of assault on a police officer. Williams had no identification and provided false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.