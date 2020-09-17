Public Safety Sept. 17

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — About 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 30000 block of Santiam Highway, Lebanon, reported that their business had sent $287,000 in payments to a fraudulent account. Investigation is ongoing.
Burglary — About 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 40000 block of Huntley Road, Stayton, reported someone broke into their residence and took items valued at $630.
Campground theft — About 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 57000 block of Blowout Road, Idanha, reported that a Honda generator and Stihl leaf blower owned by the U.S. Forest Service had been taken from Hover Campground. Suspect arrested and investigation underway.
