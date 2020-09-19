Public Safety Sept. 19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing tools — About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 31000 block of North Lake Creek Drive, Tangent, reported that about $1,200 in tools were missing.

Missing jewelry — About 11:57 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 38000 block of Shelburn Drive, Scio, reported that jewelry valued at about $3,000 was missing.

Missing motorcycle — About 1:05 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 300 block of Russell St., Lebanon, reported that a motorcycle and helmet were missing.

