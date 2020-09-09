Public Safety Sept. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County Sheriff

Bike theft — About 10:27 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 45000 block of Highway 20 reported that her son’s mountain bike riding gear valued at more than $500 was taken from a truck while camping at Riverbend County Park.

Missing tractor — About 11 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 41000 block of Fish Hatchery Drive, Scio, reported a John Deere 850 tractor valued at $3,800 was taken between Aug. 9 and 25.

Vehicle recovered — About 4:31 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 36000 block of Riverside Drive, Albany, reported a 1997 Honda Accord was stolen overnight Sunday in Albany and was seen and recovered about 9:30 a.m. Monday. There was no damage.

Stolen Acura — About 6 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Road reported that a 1991 Acura Legend was taken from a spot near the second bridge sometime between 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.

Brush fire — About 7:33 p.m. Monday, deputies assisted at a brush fire in the 38000 block of Hungry Hill Drive, Scio.

Missing iPhone — About 7:51 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive reported a 2012 Ram pickup was broken into and an iPhone valued at $1,100 and a bag of clothes valued at $100 were taken. About 9:13 p.m. Monday, a caller in the same area reported a vehicle broken into and two cellphones valued at $1,100 were taken and a credit card used to make $1,600 in charges.

