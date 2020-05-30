Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff
Blue Pool rescue — About 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Linn County Search and Rescue, Upper McKenzie Fire, U.S. Forest Service fire, ODF fire and Lane County Search and Rescue, along with an Oregon National Guard helicopter, assisted a 20-year-old female who fell from a cliff at Blue Pool on the McKenzie Highway. She was rescued by a rope team and transported by helicopter to River Bend Hospital in Eugene.
Sweet Home Police
Warrants arrest — About 4:12 a.m. Friday, Mason William Monroe, 27, was arrested in the 2400 block of Main St. on numerous warrants: Benton County, FTA second-degree theft; Lebanon Municipal Court, FTA criminal citation; Linn County Circuit Court, possession of heroin; FTC heroin drug court; FTC PCS heroin two counts; two counts of theft; FTA first-degree theft; PCS meth. Lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!