Public Safety

ALBANY POLICE

Knife troubles — Sunday, Terry Blaine Herbert, 42, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in the 1300 block of Goldfish Farm Road SE. He also was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a spring-assisted knife, and with carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stolen property — About 10:17 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 800 block of Umpqua Street, Harrisburg, reported that about $384 worth of items was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Injured driver — About 2:23 p.m. Sunday, a logging company owner reported finding a 2004 Ford pickup on the side of the road and against a tree about 10½ miles up Moose Creek Road east of Sweet Home. Driver went past the vehicle, then returned and door opened on damaged truck to reveal a 44-year-old man who was bleeding. Had overcorrected vehicle and went off the road the night before. Was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of minor injuries.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — 11:35 p.m. Dec. 21, 2800 block Northwest Independence Highway. A deputy was dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Independence Highway and Ryals Avenue near Adair Village and discovered a 2014 Kia Optima sedan in the ditch. The driver, Joshua Ryan Ward, 31, of Albany was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.09%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0