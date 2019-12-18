Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff

Fake money — About 7:48 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1100 block of Jackson St, Lebanon, reported finding $160 in fake currency in a garbage can.

Trailer stolen — About 12:29 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 33000 block of Oakville Road reported that a black flatbed trailer valued at $800 was taken overnight.

Wandering pig — About 10 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 700 block of Centennial, Halsey, reported a pig was wandering around the street. Owner had already taken it “wee, wee, wee all the way home” when deputy arrived.

Sweet Home Police

Missing tools — About 3 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main St. reported the theft of tools valued at $180.

Fraud — About 5 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 800 block of Dogwood reported someone took her credit card and charged about $245 on it without her permission.

