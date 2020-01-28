Quilt festival this weekend at Expo Center

The third annual Willamette Valley Quilt Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. NE, in Albany, and one lucky raffle winner will come home with a new sewing machine, while helping to feed those in need.

The event is sponsored by Rich’s Sewing & Vacuum and Bolts to Blocks Fabric Arts, both of Albany.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $7 each day and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at https://willamettevalleyquiltfestival.com/, at Rich’s Sewing & Vacuum and Bolts to Blocks stores, or at the door.

Those bringing a can of food will receive a raffle ticket to win a new Babylock Sewing Machine valued at $1,299. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each. All proceeds go to Fish of Albany.

Quilters will get a chance to peruse the wares of more than 40 vendors, in addition to taking classes.

This year’s featured quilter will be Sheila Sinclair Snyder of License to Quilt (https://licensetoquilt.com/). Snyder is known as a designer and author and teaches throughout the Northwest. She is especially known for unique footstool design, quilt classes and Barn Quilt Painting. Snyder will be available at her booth in addition to speaking in the demo area and leading a Barn Painting Class.

