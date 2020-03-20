Red Cross puts out SOS for blood donors

More than 4,500 American Red Cross blood drives were cancelled this week nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to Carisa Hettich, executive director of the Southwest Oregon chapter.
That means 150,000 units of blood were not collected.
“Even though we are all dealing with the serious implications of the coronavirus, the need for blood continues,” Hettich said. “With the closure of schools and other large places where we normally hold blood drives, we are now looking for alternate spaces.”
Hettich said it will be important to find spaces that are large enough that social distancing etiquette can be followed.
“We encourage people to not go out if they can, but giving blood is just as important as going to the hospital or pharmacy. We have to maintain a blood supply.”
Hettich said the American Red Cross has always practiced safe hygiene protocols at blood drives, but has enhanced safety procedures in light of the pandemic.
All persons entering a blood drive area will have their temperature taken, including staff and volunteers.
All Red Cross employees will wear gloves, regularly wipe down donor-touched areas using sterile collection sets for every donation and preparing the arm for donation with an antiseptic scrub.
Additional spacing between donation beds and stations will be implemented.
Most blood drives include 20 to 30 donors over several hours, so they do not surpass the mass gathering cap of 25 people.
Hettich emphasized that blood is only accepted from healthy individuals who are feeling well on the day of the blood drive.
Hettich encourages regular donors to bring along new donors in coming weeks.
The following drives are planned in Linn and Benton counties next week. Blood drives can also be found at any time at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
— March 23: Grocery Store Outlet, 1755 NW 9th St Suite 110, Corvallis
— March 26: ATI Millersburg, 1600 NE Old Salem Rd, Albany
— March 26: Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany
— March 28: Bi-Mart, 2045 NW 9th St, Corvallis
Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker has been a long-time Red Cross supporter and is a trained volunteer.
“People need to know how critical the need for blood always is,” Tucker said. “Accidents occur, babies are born. The critical thing is keeping the blood supply going. We know people are concerned about catching the virus, but we need blood in our communities.”