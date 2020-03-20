Red Cross puts out SOS for blood donors

More than 4,500 American Red Cross blood drives were cancelled this week nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to Carisa Hettich, executive director of the Southwest Oregon chapter.

That means 150,000 units of blood were not collected.

“Even though we are all dealing with the serious implications of the coronavirus, the need for blood continues,” Hettich said. “With the closure of schools and other large places where we normally hold blood drives, we are now looking for alternate spaces.”

Hettich said it will be important to find spaces that are large enough that social distancing etiquette can be followed.

“We encourage people to not go out if they can, but giving blood is just as important as going to the hospital or pharmacy. We have to maintain a blood supply.”

Hettich said the American Red Cross has always practiced safe hygiene protocols at blood drives, but has enhanced safety procedures in light of the pandemic.

All persons entering a blood drive area will have their temperature taken, including staff and volunteers.