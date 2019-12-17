Red Kettle match day nets more than $37,000

The Salvation Army’s goal of collecting $40,000 in donations to its Red Kettles on Saturday came within a whisker on Santa’s beard, topping $37,000, according to Lt. Charles DeJesus.
That included a $20,000 match from an anonymous donor. For every $20 dropped into a Red Kettle, the donor would add $80 to make the donation an even $100.
DeJesus said the donations helped the Salvation Army close the gap on its $120,000 goal for its Christmas season, which is about a week shorter than usual due to a late Thanksgiving holiday.
“We’re at $79,160, or about 66% of our goal,” he said. “We have about six days left to hit our goal and to fund the many programs we offer.”
According to DeJesus, the match program was so successful that the local Salvation Army plans to make it an annual event.
“We’re always looking for match donors,” he said. “These donations are going to help make Christmas brighter for hundreds of mid-valley families.”
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers will be ringing bells and collecting Red Kettle donations from now until Christmas at the Hobby Lobby at Heritage Mall in Albany, as well as at Fred Meyer, Walmart, Bi-Mart and Safeway stores in Albany and Corvallis.
“We have received a lot of toys from donations at the Albany Carousel and Walmart,” DeJesus said.
The Salvation Army Christmas Angels program will continue to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys through Wednesday. The toys will be distributed to children on Saturday.
Christmas Angel trees, with tags and information about each child, can be found at the Heritage Mall office, Walmart and the Historic Carousel & Museum, all in Albany. Donations can also be made at the Salvation Army office, 3345 Columbus SE.
In addition to toys, food donations are important for the Salvation Army’s food pantry. Those can be made at the office as well.
DeJesus reminds donors that donations can be made with smartphones through an app that scans a bar code on Salvation Army advertising materials.
DeJesus, 37, and his wife, Dawn, both lieutenants, have guided the mid-valley Salvation Army unit for about two years. The Salvation Army itself has been involved in the Albany area since 1887.
To learn more, visit www.albanysalvationarmy.org or call 541-928-4774.