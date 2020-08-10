Remains of SH man missing since 2011 identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLLEY — Human remains found in April near Upper Calapooia Drive south of Sweet Home have been identified as Mark Hardin, a Linn County resident who has been missing since 2011, according to Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm.

Hardin’s wife Angela, reported the then 49-year-old man missing on Aug. 7, 2011.

An extensive search involving as many as 83 people — from the Linn, Marion, Lane, Benton and Deschutes sheriff’s offices — and several dogs lasted for two weeks.

Timm said in a press release Monday morning there was no evidence of foul play.

Linn County worked with the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office to make the identification with a DNA match.

Hardin enjoyed hiking and taking photographs of the area east of Holley.

In 2011, a couple campers told then Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller they had seen Hardin and his Chevrolet Lumina automobile.

Throughout the course of the 2,000-hour search, a water bottle, cigarette butts and a lighter were found.

Officials said Hardin’s remains were found “just outside” the search grid.