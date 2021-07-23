River Rhythms opens to the sounds of Neil Diamond classics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After COVID we put out originally that we were going to have to charge for admission,” Lyddane said. “Then the state opened up and we were able to go back and make some adjustments, so we are asking for a dollar as a suggested donation as you come into the park.”

Those who donate receive a sticker saying “I’m helping to rock out hunger,” Lyddane said.

The City of Albany is working with sponsor Oregon Freeze Dry on a food drive campaign. Concert goers can drop off food donations into barrels at the entrance or swing by City Hall to make their donations.

The food will be then given to FISH of Albany. Another fundraising effort Albany is doing is sponsorship of a guitar, guitar pick or music note. This can be done at the concert or online, Lyddane said. A portion of the $25, $50 or $100 donations go to the food drive while the remainder goes to funding the event.

As the performers played the Neil Diamond classic "Red Red Wine" a handful of patrons played Jenga and tossed bean bags onto cornhole boards in front of Linn County Health’s COVID vaccination booth.