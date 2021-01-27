Riverbank erosion topic for Brownsville council

The continuing erosion of the banks of the Calapooia River and its threatening of the playground at Pioneer Park was again a topic of the Brownsville City Council, which met Tuesday evening by videoconference.

Eric Gerber, whose wife, Carla, is a member of the council, said recent rains have “caused an unbelievable amount of erosion.”

The Gerbers' property borders the river.

He added that a gravel bar “seems to be pushing the river our way. The pinch point of the river continues to push the water east as the gravel bar builds.”

He asked if excavation work could be done to mitigate the problem.

Mayor Don Ware told Gerber the city has “worked on this constantly.”

He said it could cost $3 million to $4 million to shore up the riverbank and that it might last only one or two seasons.

“We have decided to let the river take its course,” Ware said. “We don’t have the money to spend at that rate.”

City Administrator Scott McDowell added that the council has “looked at the river issue every year since 2010” and the topic will be on the council’s Feb. 20 retreat agenda.